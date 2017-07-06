Brand-New Series Expands on Multiple Emmy-Winning Special and Stars Voice Talent of Ashley Boettcher, Gina Gershon, Allison Mack, Jorge Diaz and Nika Futterman

(NASDAQ: AMZN)-Amazon today announced that Lost in Oz, the highly-anticipated animated kid series for children ages 6-11, is scheduled to premiere August 4 on Prime Video in the US and UK. The new series, which expands on the multiple Emmy Award-winning Amazon Original special, Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure,is a magical, modern adaptation of the beloved Oz books from L. Frank Baum for today's generation of families. For the series launch, the special will be broken into 3 separate episodes and 10 new episodes will be added on. Lost in Oz, featuringthe voice talent of Ashley Boettcher (Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street), Gina Gershon (Red Oaks), Allison Mack (Smallville), Jorge Diaz (Elena of Avalor), Nika Futterman (Star Wars: Clone Wars) Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Rebels) and Keith Ferguson (The Lego Movie), will be available to stream exclusively for Prime members via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs; connected devices, including Fire TV and mobile devices; and online. Prime members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership.

In Lost in Oz, 12-year-old Dorothy Gale discovers her mother's magical travel journal hidden beneath the floorboards of their Kansas home. The book triggers a tornado, which rips her house from its foundation and transports Dorothy and her dog, Toto, to Emerald City, a bustling, modern, metropolis. In order to get home, Dorothy learns she must acquire every element on Oz's "periodic table of magic" while the city faces the worst magic drought in eons! Along the way, Dorothy and Toto meet unlikely allies in West, Ojo, Reigh the Lion, Scarecrow, and Glinda the Good, who are each eager to help, but struggling with their own problems. Together, they navigate the magical landscape of Oz while undergoing their own unique journeys of self-discovery.

"We're excited for families everywhere to experience the magic of this serialized action-adventure comedy, led by a fearless female character and featuring a diverse group of friends," said Tara Sorensen, Head of Kids Programming at Amazon Studios. "The Lost in Oz pilot and the extended special were extremely popular with young viewers and parents alike, and the new series, poised to be the next Oz-based classic, serves up even more fun for fans."

Below are links to thetrailer and episodic stills from the series:

Link to View/Embed "Lost in Oz" trailer: [Click Here]

Link to Download Episodic Stills:[Click Here]

Lost in Oz is created by Bureau of Magic and animated by Polygon Pictures. The series is developed and executive produced by Abram Makowka, Darin Mark, Jared Mark, and Mark Warshaw (East Los High). The Amazon Original Special, Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure, won three 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Children's Animated Program," "Outstanding Sound Mixing Animation," and "Outstanding Sound Editing Animation."

Below are what customers have said about Lost in Oz

"Wow! Lost in Oz is incredibly engaging, funny, action packed, full of heart, and surprisingly not at all predictable."

"It's smart, funny, and very cute. AND MOREOVER, there is nothing objectionable for parents in this!"

"My kids can barely sit still for 30 minutes but they were Lost in Oz!"

"The visual effects are stunning! The story has many smart and fresh twists that we adults couldn't stop watching with our 5 year old."

"Great adaptation. Seriously, couldn't stop watching. I enjoy that it's modern and fanciful, with lots of technology and a hint of magic here and there."

"Sometimes I watch shows with my grandsons purely because they like them. This time, not only did THEY enjoy it...I loved it as well! The characters were lovable, the story line was well written, and the animation was terrific. This is a successful modern twist on an old classic."

"It's a great show that the family can watch together."

"My 6 yr. old granddaughter has watched it twice and her Mom said she wouldn't stop talking about it. Love that the heroine is a girl."

The Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special is currently available to stream and enjoy using the Amazon Video app for TVs; connected devices, including Amazon Fire TV and mobile devices; and online at www.amazon.com/originals. Customers who are not already a Prime member can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime. For a list of all Amazon Video compatible devices, visit www.amazon.com/howtostream.Lost in Oz is also available as part of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, the all-you-can-eat subscription service designed from the ground up for kids. FreeTime Unlimited is available exclusively on Amazon devices, including Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets, and a year-long subscription is included with every Fire Kids Edition.

About Amazon Originals Kids Programming

In 2014, Amazon Studios began introducing Original Kids Series for Prime Video, kicking off with the Emmy award-winning series, Tumble Leaf, about a delightfully curious blue fox, and his best friend Stick, a quirky caterpillar, as they embark on a fun and nature-filled adventure. Today, customers can enjoy 14 Original Kids Series including Just Add Magic, Annedroids,Dino Dana, Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, Danger & Eggs, and An American Girl Story which consists of four separate specials. Four additional series are confirmed to debut later this year including, Emmy award-winning Niko and the Sword of Light, Emmy award-winning Lost in Oz, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

The mission of Amazon's original preschool series is to inspire lifelong creative learning in children beginning at the preschool age. The aim is to validate, maintain and foster young children's creative, joyful, and curious learning spirit through offering core content that is integrated with skills children need now and for the future. This is accomplished by integrating a curriculum thread through all preschool shows including The Stinky Dirty Show, Creative Galaxyand Wishenpoof, working with established creators and educational advisors that comprise the Thought Leader Board and developing learning experiences that extend beyond the screen. All of this is to give parents confidence that these programs will provide valuable skills and life lessons that children can use in their real life-while being entertaining at the same time.

To date, Amazon Original Kids Series has won numerous awards including 16 Daytime Creative Arts Emmys, 3 Annie Awards, 20 Parent's Choice Awards, 1 Annecy, and many more. Prime Video's growing line-up of award-winning and critically-acclaimed Originals for kids and families are available to stream and enjoy using the Amazon Prime Video app for compatible TVs, connected devices, including Amazon Fire TV and mobile devices, or online at www.amazon.com/kidsoriginals.

