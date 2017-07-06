Nintex Announces 2017 Nintex Partner Award Winners

Sixth annual awards program celebrates channel partners around the world for successfully developing, designing and executing automated workflows and content-centric processes for Nintex customers

BELLEVUE, Washington, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the recognized global leader in workflow and content automation (WCA), announced today the 2017 Nintex Partner Award winners across multiple performance-driven and solution-oriented categories.

"The 2017 Nintex Partner Award winners represent the very best of our global partner network," said Nintex CEO John Burton. "We are proud to have these channel leaders represent Nintex and drive the successful adoption of the Nintex Workflow platform, from on-prem to the cloud, across industries and geographies."

The 6th Annual Nintex Partner Awards recognize the valuable contributions channel partners have made in helping organizations of all sizes, in every industry across the globe, improve the automation of business processes with Nintex technology.

A special honor was bestowed to Nintex partner, Synergi in the United Kingdom as it was named as the 2017 Nintex Partner Solution of the Year. Synergi earned this designation for its work creating and implementing the most innovative Nintex workflow solution for a non-profit organization dedicated to cancer research. Synergi's solution utilized the Nintex Workflow platform across Office 365, Microsoft Dynamics and Nintex Workflow Cloud® to enable access to data and research, streamline the document generation of critical reports, and facilitate collaboration.

Winners across Performance Driven Categories include:

Business Acceleration - new cloud-based workflow applications:

GT Consult in South Africa , Neudesic in Irvine, California and Provoke in New Zealand

Business Excellence - driving strong revenue growth:

DocPoint Solutions in Fulton, Maryland , HanseVision GmbH in Germany and InfoShare Inc. in Japan

Customer Success - rapid adoption of Nintex workflows in the cloud, driving successful business outcomes for Nintex customers:

Marquam Group in Portland, Oregon , ProActive in Denmark and Provoke in New Zealand

Regional Spotlight - identified as top partners by Nintex regional leadership:

Emitac Enterprise Solutions in United Arab Emirates , Medalsoft in China and Protiviti in Winchester, Virginia

Winners across Solution Innovation Categories include:

Document Generation - success and ROI with Nintex document generation capabilities:

Forefront, Inc. in Fair Haven, New Jersey , PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika in Indonesia and Synergi in the United Kingdom

Mobile and Apps - impactful use of Nintex technology for mobile apps in the field or wherever business takes them:

itgroove in Canada and Total ebiz Solutions in Singapore

Process Automation - proven success implementing the breadth of the Nintex Workflow platform:

Bynet in Israel , InSpark in the Netherlands , Sistem RKK in Malaysia and Withum in Princeton, New Jersey

Process Intelligence - effective use of process portfolio analytics leveraging Nintex Hawkeye':

Myriad Technologies in Australia

The winners of the 2017 Nintex Partner Awards will be celebrated at the Nintex Partner Appreciation Party, https://www.nintex.com/company/events-webinars/events/inspire, on Monday, July 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington, D.C.

