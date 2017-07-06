The North American Commercial Roofing Market Expected to Increase from Nearly $4.5 Billion in 2016 to $5.9 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.5% for 2016-2021

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Commercial Roofing Materials: The North American Market" report to their offering.

North American commercial roofing market reached nearly $4.3 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from nearly $4.5 billion in 2016 to $5.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% for 2016-2021.



This report includes a comprehensive analysis of all commercial roofing products used in the North American commercial roofing market. The report provides the latest information regarding product developments and material and technology enhancements as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics.

The current market demand for each product type is quantified by volume and value, with projections for growth to 2021. This report also provides profiles for leading North American commercial roofing manufacturers. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



Report Includes



An overview of all commercial roofing products used in the North American (U.S. and Canadian) market.

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Discussion of the latest in product developments, material, and technology enhancements, as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics.

Examinations of industry structure and competitive analysis.

Estimates of actual and projected volumes in emerging applications.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Overview



Roofing Products

Market Review

Distribution Channels

Company Profiles

Forecast to 2021

4: Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis



Industry Concentration

Distributor Channel Specialization

Supplier Specialization

Customer Power

Threat of New Entrants

Substitute Products

5: Roofing Products



Product Performance Measurement

Review Of Existing Products and Manufacturers

New Products and Technologies

Fastening Technologies

Environmental Programs, Incentives and Government Regulations

Energy Star Program

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Building Rating System

Recycling and Roofing Materials

6: Market Review



Segments

Construction Types

Geographic Regions

Product Types and Manufacturers

7: Distribution Channels



8: Company Profiles



American Hydrotech

Atlas Roofing

BASF

Berridge Manufacturing Co.

Building Products Of Canada

Burke Industries Inc.

Carlisle Syntec

Certainteed Corp.

Duro-Last Roofing Inc.

Englert

Fabral Inc.

Firestone Building Products

The Garland Co. Inc.

Genflex Roofing Systems

Green Roof Blocks

Henry Co.

IKO

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Parker Jhonston

Petersen Aluminum

Revere Copper Products Inc.

Rheinzink America Inc.

Roofmeadow (Formerly Roofscapes Inc.)

Sika Sarnafil Inc.

Siplast

Soprema Inc.

Standard Industries Inc.

Tamko Building Products

Versico Llc

Weston Solutions Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4hx4r/commercial

