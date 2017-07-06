The North American Commercial Roofing Market Expected to Increase from Nearly $4.5 Billion in 2016 to $5.9 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.5% for 2016-2021

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
North American commercial roofing market reached nearly $4.3 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from nearly $4.5 billion in 2016 to $5.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% for 2016-2021.
This report includes a comprehensive analysis of all commercial roofing products used in the North American commercial roofing market. The report provides the latest information regarding product developments and material and technology enhancements as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics.
The current market demand for each product type is quantified by volume and value, with projections for growth to 2021. This report also provides profiles for leading North American commercial roofing manufacturers. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.
Report Includes
- An overview of all commercial roofing products used in the North American (U.S. and Canadian) market.
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
- Discussion of the latest in product developments, material, and technology enhancements, as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics.
- Examinations of industry structure and competitive analysis.
- Estimates of actual and projected volumes in emerging applications.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Overview
- Roofing Products
- Market Review
- Distribution Channels
- Company Profiles
- Forecast to 2021
4: Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis
- Industry Concentration
- Distributor Channel Specialization
- Supplier Specialization
- Customer Power
- Threat of New Entrants
- Substitute Products
5: Roofing Products
- Product Performance Measurement
- Review Of Existing Products and Manufacturers
- New Products and Technologies
- Fastening Technologies
- Environmental Programs, Incentives and Government Regulations
- Energy Star Program
- Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Building Rating System
- Recycling and Roofing Materials
6: Market Review
- Segments
- Construction Types
- Geographic Regions
- Product Types and Manufacturers
7: Distribution Channels
8: Company Profiles
