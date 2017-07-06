PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Rolle, Switzerland, that brought color to a local park and playground used by area residents and tourists visiting Rolle Castle. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Rolle, where PPG has its European headquarters.

The project brought together more than 30 PPG employees to volunteer for a day revitalizing the park and playground. PPG provided about $15,500, as well as about 110 liters (29 gallons) of SEIGNEURIE GAUTHIER paints. The city of Rolle served as project partner.

Volunteers refreshed the paint and created a mural on the exterior of a park building. Swings and other playground equipment also received a fresh coat of paint, and a colorful hopscotch now adorns a park pathway.

"PPG is committed to protecting and beautifying the communities in which it operates, and we are pleased to help ensure residents and tourists have a colorful experience when they visit this park and playground that are within walking distance of Rolle Castle and our European headquarters," said Jean-Marie Greindl, senior vice president, global architectural coatings and president, PPG EMEA. "I'm also very pleased at the great enthusiasm our employees have shown for this project."

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and enhance neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community spaces, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We donated nearly $10 million in 2016, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 25 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com and follow @PPG_Communities on Twitter.

