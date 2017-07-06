Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
CAPEX on Sensors, Sources, Cable Based & Wireless Acquisition Systems & Regional Survey Spending plus Top Companies Profile
The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Land Seismic market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $2.40bn in 2017.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
TheLand Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data:
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging inthis sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand new report you find 122 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 213 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Land Seismic market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope:
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 122 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Land Seismic market.
• Global Land Seismic market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.
• Land Seismic submarket forecasts from 2017-2027
• Sensors submarket 2017- 2027
• Sources submarket 2017- 2027
• Cable Based Acquisition Systems submarket 2017- 2027
• Wireless Acquisition Systems submarket 2017- 2027
• Other Equipment submarket 2017- 2027
• Regional Land Seismic market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East
• Russia/CAS
• Africa
• South America
• Europe
• Company profiles for the leading 18 Land Seismic companies
Tesla Exploration Ltd.
SAExploration
Terraseis
Sercel
Terrex Seismic
WesternGeco
Mitcham Industries
International Seismic Co.
ION Geophysical Corporation
Geometrics
Geospace Technologies
INOVA
PASI srl
ARGAS
BGP
Baoding Longet Equipment Co., Ltd.
CGG
Geokinetics
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
How will you benefit from this report?
• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data
• Learn how to exploit new technological trends
• Realise your company's full potential within the market
• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
Who should read this report?
• Anyone with interest in the Land Seismic market
• Oil & gas operators
• Commodity traders
• Investment managers
• Arbitrage companies and divisions
• Energy price reporting companies
• Energy company managers
• Energy consultants
• Oil and gas company executives and analysts
• Heads of strategic development
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Market analysts,
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Land Seismic market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today theLand Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2017-2027: CAPEX on Sensors, Sources, Cable Based & Wireless Acquisition Systems & Regional Survey Spending plus Top Companies Profile. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com, you can also call her tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100 or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1895/Anti-Counterfeit-Packaging-Technologies-Market-Report-2017-2027
List of Companies in the Report
Acoustic Geophysical Services (AGS)
Advent Oilfield Services
Allegro Funds Group
Alphageo (India) Limited
ARGAS
ARM Geophysics
Asian Oilfield Services Limited
AutoSeis
Baoding Longet Equipment Co., Ltd.
BGP
Breckenridge Geophysical
CGG
Dawson Geophysical Co
Fairfield Nodal
GEO EAST Co.
Geokinetics
Geometrics
Geospace Technologies
Geotec Spa
Global Geophysical Services
INOVA
International Seismic Co.
ION Geophysical Corporation
LoneStar Geophysical Surveys (LSGS)
Mitcham Industries
Monarch Geophysical Services
OPACBARATA
Panamerican Geophysical
PASI srl
Pemex
Pertamina
Polaris Seismic International Ltd
Repsol
REXIMseis Ltd
Royal Dutch Shell
SAExploration
Saudi Aramco
Schlumberger
SDP Services Ltd
Seismic Exchange, Inc.
Seismic Source Co.
Sercel
Sercel
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group
Sinopec
Southwest Energy
Spectrum
Swala Energy Limited
TAQA
Terraseis
Terrex
Terrex Seismic
Tesla Exploration Ltd
TGS
The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
Total
Tullow Oil
Viking Seismic Services
WesternGeco
WirelessSEISMIC
XTO Energy
YPF
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com