The structure and tracker supplier is seeking to consolidate its presence in the Japanese solar market.

NCLAVE Japan KK has inked an agreement to deliver a solar mounting solution for a 25 MW solar project in the Japanese prefecture of Yamegata.

The scope of service provided by the company includes design, fabrication and installation of a fixed tilt mounting structure, which has been approved by the Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry ...

