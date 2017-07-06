The Greek solar manufacturer has acquired the Brittany-based solar firm for an undisclosed fee, but added that it will seek to boost production capacity at the Lannion site to 150 MW by the end of the year.

Recom, the Greece-headquartered developer of solar modules, has this week acquired French PV manufacturer Sillia VL, assuming ownership of the company's Lannion, Brittany production facility in north-western France in the process.

Recom confirmed that it will maintain the employ of Sillia's 44 staff ...

