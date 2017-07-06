sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,40 Euro		-0,498
-1,85 %
WKN: 869020 ISIN: US5951121038 Ticker-Symbol: MTE 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,45
26,479
15:57
26,457
26,487
15:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC26,40-1,85 %