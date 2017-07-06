Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aircraft Evacuation Market by Equipment Type (Life Vest, Evacuation Slide Raft, Ejection Seat, Emergency Floatation), Fit (Line fit Retrofit), Aircraft Type (NB, WB, VLA, RTA, Fighter Jet, Helicopter), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The Aircraft Evacuation Market is Projected to Grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.73 Billion By 2022, at a CAGR of 5.96%.

Increase in demand for new aircraft is one of the most significant factors driving the aircraft evacuation market.

This growth can be attributed to factors, such as increase in demand for aircraft, safety drills, and inadvertent slide deployments, among others. However, authorization from FAA and local aircraft regulatory bodies pertaining to aircraft evacuation is anticipated to restrain the growth of this market.

By aircraft type, the narrow body segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft evacuation market in 2017. Increase in demand for low cost carriers is one of the factors driving the demand for narrow body aircraft, globally. According to Boeing's Outlook 2017, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is 14,870.

By the end of 2035, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is expected to reach 32,280. The number of narrow body aircraft deliveries between 2015 and 2035 is expected to be 28,100, of which, Asia is expected to account for almost 38% of the total expected deliveries by 2035. This growth can be attributed to the increase in demand for narrow body aircraft and rise in adoption rate of aircraft evacuation in these aircraft.

Based on fit, the linefit segment is estimated to lead the of aircraft evacuation market during the forecast period. Growth of the linefit segment can be attributed to the small share of the retrofit market due to high product life cycle, which is leading to less replacement.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft evacuation market in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific aircraft evacuation market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft evacuation market in 2017. Major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (U.S.), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Bell Helicopter (U.S.), and Sikorsky Aircraft (U.S.), among others, are based in this region, and they generate huge demand for aircraft evacuation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market, By Equipment Type

8 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market, By Aircraft Type

9 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market, By Fit

10 Regional Analysis

11 Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2017

12 Company Profiles

Cobham Plc

Dart Aerospace

EAM Worldwide

Gkn Aerospace Services Limited

Martin-Baker

Mustang Survival

NPP Zvezda Pao

Survival Equipment Services Ltd.

Switlik Parachute Company, Inc.

Trelleborg Ab

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

