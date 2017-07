WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), a operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, reported June 2017 trading volume and related revenue statistics. ICE ADV was up 29% year-over-year driven by Financials ADV up 39% year-over-year and Energy ADV was up 27% year-over-year.



ADV for the second-quarter was up 28% year-over-year and Open Interest was up 12% year-over-year



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX