Global Phase Change Materials Technologies and Markets Report 2017-2021 - Market is Expected to Increase from $810 Million in 2016 to $2.0 Billion in 2021

The Global Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market is Expected to Increase from $810 Million in 2016 to $2.0 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 20.1% for 2016-2021

This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the global PCM market, including market estimates and trends through 2021. This report analyzes market dynamics of such applications across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail. The global PCM market is analyzed for PCMs by type, application and region.



The report also discusses recent corporate developments for the major players, as well as their product portfolios. Patent analysis provides trends over the past two to three years in the U.S., Europe and Japan.



Report Includes



An overview of the global market for phase change materials (PCM), also known as latent heat storage materials, which store and release large amounts of heat or energy while maintaining a constant temperature.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

Information on the architecture of the latent heat storage materials value chain.

Details of the drivers and restraints of the market, as well as opportunities in the latent heat storage materials industry.

Analysis surrounding the types and classifications of latent heat storage materials.

Profiles of leading companies in the field of phase change materials.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market Overview



Market Classification

Analysis of PCM Business Structure

Types of PCMs

Categorization of Phase Change Materials

Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics of the PCM Market

PCM Applications: Competitive Analysis

Quality and Testing Regulations for PCMs

4: Analysis of Phase Change Materials by Type



Technical Analysis of Salt Hydrate-based PCMs

Technical Analysis of Fatty Acid-based PCMs

Technical Analysis of Paraffin-based PCMs

Encapsulation

Microencapsulation

Macroencapsulation

Global Market for PCMs, by Product

5: Global Market for Phase Change Materials by Application



Market Dynamics

Research and Development

PCM Manufacturers

Analysis of PCM Applications

Innovative Applications of Phase Change Materials

6: Phase Change Materials Market by Region



7: Competitive Landscape



Industry Growth Strategies

New Developments, by Products

8: Company Profiles



Aavid Kunze

Advansa BV

AI Technology Inc.

Aster Teleservices Pvt Ltd.

Basf

Chomerics

Climator Sweden Ab

Cosella-Dorken

Croda International Plc

CSAFE Global

Datum Phase Change Ltd.

DOW Chemical Co.

Dupont

Entropy Solutions Inc.

Henkel

Kaplan Energy

Laird Technologies

Laminar Medica Ltd.

Micron

Microtek Laboratories Inc.

National Gypsum

Outlast Technologies

Phase Change Material Products Ltd.

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Phase Change Products PTY Ltd.

Pluss Polymers

Rubitherm Technologies

Shenzhen Aochuan Technology Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

TCP Reliable

Vesture Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lb6j3f/phase_change

