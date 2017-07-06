Global Phase Change Materials Technologies and Markets Report 2017-2021 - Market is Expected to Increase from $810 Million in 2016 to $2.0 Billion in 2021

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Phase Change Materials: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.
The Global Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market is Expected to Increase from $810 Million in 2016 to $2.0 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 20.1% for 2016-2021
This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the global PCM market, including market estimates and trends through 2021. This report analyzes market dynamics of such applications across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail. The global PCM market is analyzed for PCMs by type, application and region.
The report also discusses recent corporate developments for the major players, as well as their product portfolios. Patent analysis provides trends over the past two to three years in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for phase change materials (PCM), also known as latent heat storage materials, which store and release large amounts of heat or energy while maintaining a constant temperature.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
- Information on the architecture of the latent heat storage materials value chain.
- Details of the drivers and restraints of the market, as well as opportunities in the latent heat storage materials industry.
- Analysis surrounding the types and classifications of latent heat storage materials.
- Profiles of leading companies in the field of phase change materials.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market Overview
- Market Classification
- Analysis of PCM Business Structure
- Types of PCMs
- Categorization of Phase Change Materials
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics of the PCM Market
- PCM Applications: Competitive Analysis
- Quality and Testing Regulations for PCMs
4: Analysis of Phase Change Materials by Type
- Technical Analysis of Salt Hydrate-based PCMs
- Technical Analysis of Fatty Acid-based PCMs
- Technical Analysis of Paraffin-based PCMs
- Encapsulation
- Microencapsulation
- Macroencapsulation
- Global Market for PCMs, by Product
5: Global Market for Phase Change Materials by Application
- Market Dynamics
- Research and Development
- PCM Manufacturers
- Analysis of PCM Applications
- Innovative Applications of Phase Change Materials
6: Phase Change Materials Market by Region
7: Competitive Landscape
- Industry Growth Strategies
- New Developments, by Products
8: Company Profiles
- Aavid Kunze
- Advansa BV
- AI Technology Inc.
- Aster Teleservices Pvt Ltd.
- Basf
- Chomerics
- Climator Sweden Ab
- Cosella-Dorken
- Croda International Plc
- CSAFE Global
- Datum Phase Change Ltd.
- DOW Chemical Co.
- Dupont
- Entropy Solutions Inc.
- Henkel
- Kaplan Energy
- Laird Technologies
- Laminar Medica Ltd.
- Micron
- Microtek Laboratories Inc.
- National Gypsum
- Outlast Technologies
- Phase Change Material Products Ltd.
- Phase Change Energy Solutions
- Phase Change Products PTY Ltd.
- Pluss Polymers
- Rubitherm Technologies
- Shenzhen Aochuan Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- TCP Reliable
- Vesture Corp.
