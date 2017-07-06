Global Ophthalmic Devices Market 2017-2027

LONDON, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vision Care, Surgical, Diagnostics and Monitoring, Daily Disposables, Intraocular Lenses, Ophthalmic Lasers, Phacoemulsification Devices, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices, Autorefractors/Keratometer, OCT Machines, Fundus Camera, Slit Lamps and Others

The global ophthalmic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017-2027. The market is estimated at $18.33bn in 2016 and $24.19bn in 2021. In 2016, the surgical devices submarket held the largest market share at 45.9%, followed by the vision care submarket at 41.7%.

Report Scope:

•Global Ophthalmic Devices market forecastsfrom2017-2027.

• This report also provides theGlobal Medical Devices market forecastsfrom2017-2027.

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for theglobal ophthalmic devices market into the followingsubmarkets:

• Surgical Devices

• Vision Care

• Diagnostics and Monitoring

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for theglobal surgical devices submarket into:

• Intraocular Lenses

• Ophthalmic Lasers

• Ophthalmic Viscoelasatic Devices

• Phacoemulsification Devices

This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for theglobal vision care submarketinto:

• Daily Disposables.

This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for theglobal ophthalmic diagnostics and monitoring submarketinto:

• OCT Machines

• Autorefractor/Keratometer Market

• Fundus Camera Market

• Slit Lamp Market

This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for thesenational markets:

• The US

• Germany

• France

• The UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of the World

• Our study also discussesPorter's Five Forces analysisthat influence the global ophthalmic devices market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the ophthalmic devices industry.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

Alcon (Novartis International AG)

Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Allergan/Actavis PLC

Aquesys, Inc.

Bausch and Lomb (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Calhoun Vision, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

CooperVision

Essilor International S.A.

Forus Health Pvt. Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

Glaukos Corporation

Google, Inc.

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Hoya Corporation

InSight

Ivantis, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

LENSAR, Inc.

Marco

Medennium, Inc.

NeoMedix Corporation

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nidek Co., LTD.

Nikon Corporation

Novartis International AG

NuLens

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Optovue, Inc.

Oraya Therapeutics International, Inc.

OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PowerVision, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sensimed SA

Shanghai Weicon Optics Co., LTD.

STAAR Surgical Co.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

TopCon Corporation

Tomey Corporation

Transcent Medical, Inc.

Vision Solution Technologies, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

WaveTec Vision (Novartis International AG)

