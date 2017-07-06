Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2017) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico.

The first of 9 drill holes from a proposed 3,000 metre drill program has been started at the historic Santa Rosa Silver-Gold mine near the southwest end of the San Javier Mineralized Corridor (SJMC). The first two holes are planned to test the depth extension of the Santa Rosa structure not more than 50 m below the lowermost workings of the past producing Santa Rosa Silver-Gold mine, and to test the underlying Lydia and Noria veins and intervening ground for bulk tonnage style mineralization. These first holes are planned for a minimum drilled depth of 400 m.

Santa Rosa, along with all other workings and showings along the nearly 4 km strike length of the SJMC, is hosted in the late Triassic age Barrancas Group, comprised predominantly of sandstone and lesser shale and siltstone. Brecciated hanging wall rocks were observed underground at the Santa Rosa mine, and potentially larger breccia bodies exist at the Carranza and Cerro Colorado zones, both located near the confluence of the SJMC with older faults which crosscut the SJMC. A road is being constructed to access the Carranza breccia zone, followed by rehabilitation of road access to Cerro Colorado. The following link is to Canuc's San Javier Project page; the viewer can access images, photos and a short video at this site:

http://canucresources.ca/project/san-javier-project/

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior resources company whose principal focus is exploration and development of the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located 140 km east of Hermosillo in Sonora State, Mexico. The company also generates cash flow from natural gas production in Central West Texas, where Canuc has an interest in nine producing gas wells, and has rights for further in field developments.

John Nebocat, BSc (Geological Engineering), P.Eng, Vice President Exploration for Canuc, is the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and apply only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include changes in the prevailing price of gold, the prevailing price of natural gas, the Canadian-United States exchange rate, amount of gas produced that could affect revenues and production costs. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Company's annual financial statements and MD&A.