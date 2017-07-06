Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2017) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the addition of Robert G. Cuffney in the role of Exploration Manager for Nevada.

Robert has more than thirty-five years of consulting experience working as a professional exploration geologist, including five years working as Senior Geologist for Newmont Exploration Ltd. in Nevada. In the 1990's he was responsible for Newmont's district-wide exploration program in Nevada, heading up the search for Carlin type deposits and working in the Great Basin outside of the Carlin Trend. Robert also has extensive experience in exploration for, and development of, epithermal gold deposits in the western U.S. and Mexico, including the Moss mine project currently under development in Arizona.

"We are pleased with the addition of Robert Cuffney to the team. Robert will manage our upcoming exploration effort on Goldstorm in Nevada. The target today has characteristics similar to those identified in the early stages of exploration work at Midas, and having highly qualified and experienced geological management will contribute greatly to our chances of unveiling a new discovery at Goldstorm", stated Chris Berlet, President and CEO.

Goldstorm Property

The Property is situated in the Snowstorm Mountains Mining District in the western part of Elko County, Nevada. The Property is located approximately 17 km northwest of Klondex's Ken Snyder ("Midas") underground gold mine, approximately 18 km east-northeast of Newmont's Twin Creeks gold mine and approximately 25 km northeast of Barrick Gold's Turquoise Ridge mine.

A National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the property has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Stakeholder Gold website at:

http://stakeholdergold.com/goldstorm-project/ni-43-101-technical-report/

In 2010, West Kirkland Mining drilled two core holes on the Property. Drill hole WG-1001 is located on the Clayton Veins system, situated about 1 km south-southwest of the more extensively explored Northern zone. Beginning at 64.4 m depth, the hole intercepted a 2 m vein zone that assayed 5.5 g/t Au, including a 1 m interval @ 9.29 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag. The Clayton Veins system trends NW-SE and has been tested by only this one drill hole. The parallel Prochnau Veins system, located about 300 m to the NE, has not yet been drill-tested. Both these vein systems are open along strike and to depth. Evidence of veining has been traced over 2,000 m strike length, and these veins will be the subject of exploration drilling planned to be undertaken by Stakeholder in the coming months.

The exploration target/model for the Property is based on the Midas mine located about 17 km (11 miles) to the southeast. Goldstorm sits near the intersection of three important gold-bearing structural corridors: the Getchell Trend; the Carlin/Midas Trend and the Northern Nevada Rift.

* Goldstorm property located at the intersection of 3 prominent gold trends in Nevada