Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2017) - Secova Metals Corp. (TSXV: SEK) (FSE: N4UN) (OTC: SEKZF) ("Secova" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced its initial exploration program on its 100% owned Eagle River Project in Quebec, Canada, which is located southeast of Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake gold deposit and is adjacent to Bonterra Resources Gladiator project. The work started with a high-resolution helicopter borne VTEM™ ("Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic") Plus survey being flown by Geotech Ltd., of Aurora, Ontario.

Longford Exploration Services' ("Longford") geophysical consultants recently interpreted, from government regional electromagnetic ("EM") surveys, several key areas with high concentrations of anomalies on a portion of the Eagle River project. The government survey covered 8540 hectares of the whole project. The Company quickly assembled Geotech's crew to start and have already completed the VTEM™ Plus survey which consisted of a 940 line kilometre survey at 100m line spacing over a key area of the project.

Geotech's field QA/QC procedures ensure that only the highest quality data is accepted. The project is currently in the Data Processing phase. The final processed survey data once received, will be interpreted along with existing geophysical data and priority targets will then be ground tested with applicable high-resolution ground geophysics, geological mapping and sampling to identify potential trenching and drill targets.