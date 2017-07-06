CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), announced today that the Company is categorically not planning or even considering a reverse split of its shares and no dilution of the public float has taken place. The new management of NSAV has imposed a strategy of building the Company from the ground up and wants to assure all shareholders that a reverse stock split will not be enacted. In recent months, the Company has taken numerous steps to enhance shareholder value, including a 40% or 4 billion share decrease of its authorized shares. NSAV is committed to taking additional measures in the coming weeks and months to further enhance shareholder value.

NSAV also announced that next week it will unveil which of its divisions will be the first in a series of spin offs into a publicly traded company. The Company has previously stated that spin offs of its divisions into publicly traded companies is a major segment of its business model and long term strategy.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I once again reiterate that the Company will not be doing a reverse split as long as I am the CEO and I sincerely hope that we have put our shareholders' minds at ease. I have been in the public markets for 22 years and I have never seen a reverse split benefit shareholders. Our only objective is to conduct activities and take corporate actions that benefit all NSAV shareholders."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "I am pleased and honored that NSAV is ready to spin off one of its divisions. I have personally been in charge of many spin offs in my long career and they have all been a huge success and greatly benefitted the shareholders.

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of NSAV Holding, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. NSAV Holding, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by NSAV Holding, Inc. or any other person.

