On July 6, 2017, Vigmed Holding AB published a press release with information regarding that the company had decided to apply for delisting from First North. On the same day, such an application was submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has applied to have its financial instruments removed from First North.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Vigmed Holding AB (VIG, ISIN code SE0005034576, order book ID 92271) shall be given observation status with reference to the above circumstance.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Nils Fredrik Dehlin or Caroline Folke, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.