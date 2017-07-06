BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN)(NYSE: BEP) ("Brookfield Renewable") today announced the closing of its previously announced bought deal and private placement offerings.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric and wind facilities in North America, Colombia, Brazil and Europe and totals more than 10,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$250 billion of assets under management.

