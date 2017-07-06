Inneos' Real4K' 18Gbps Optical Adapter Wins "Best of Show" at InfoComm 2017

Judged by AV pros, these awards track standouts from thousands of products and 950+ exhibitors.

PLEASANTON, California, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Inneos' Real4K' 18 Gbps Optical Adapter, was selected by NewBay Media's AV Technology brand for Best of Show at InfoComm 2017. The Best of Show winners represent outstanding achievements in product development and were selected from thousands of solutions showcased by more than 950 manufacturers.

"We are extremely honored to be selected as a winner of this award," said Brian Peters, Inneos CEO. "This validates the need for a simple 18 Gbps HDMI interconnect that enables 4K the way it was meant to be seen," Peters continued.

Product Category Decision Criteria

Nine AV professionals, including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers, judged each product live on the show floor on Day One and Day Two of InfoComm. The criteria used to select the winners included:

Perceived ease of installation, use, maintenance and value

Product performance against category standards

Richness and relevance of feature set

How well does the product/system save on TCO or deliver on ROI

Anticipated reliability and versatility of product relative to peers

"This year we have had an overwhelming response to ourAV TechnologyBest of Show Awards with more single entries than any other year on record," said Margot Douaihy, editorial director ofAV Technology. "We try to honor the perspective of tech managers who are tasked with finding the right products for their capital expense requests or lifecycle plans-solutions they can trust and stand behind."

Real4K' 18Gbps Optical Adapter Benefits

Real4K' Optical Adapters are simple "plug and play" dongles that convert electrical HDMI signals to optical signals and back again allowing for a full 18 Gbps HDMI over distances up to 1000 meters (typical). Optical cabling provides the extra bandwidth to enable video content that isn't compressed or color reduced in order to get the signal from the source to the display. In addition, Real4K' adapters can be upgraded in the field to Real8K' optical adapters when available.

About Inneos

Inneos is a vertically integrated provider of optical solutions for Videocom and Datacom. Inneos started in 1998 as Blaze Network Products, a pioneer of Coarse Wave Division Multiplexing (CWDM) technology. The company was later acquired by Omron and then bought out by management to become Inneos. In 2017, Inneos merged with Zephyr Photonics, a manufacturer of robust lasers for defense and space applications. Inneos designs and manufactures all its products in the USA. For more information about Inneos' market leading products and solutions, please go to: www.inneos.com

About NewBay Media

NewBay provides multichannel marketing solutions and information to communities encompassing over 5 million professionals and nearly 8 million enthusiasts centered around three large technology driven interrelated markets: Television & Video, Entertainment & Educational Technology, and Music. NewBay's platform provides its communities with award-winning content, trusted brands and high- profile network-building, informative events. Over 4,000 clients hire NewBay to connect them to its audience of key decision makers and influencers.

