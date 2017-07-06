$544 Million 3D Printed Technical Ceramics Technologies and Markets 2017-2021

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printed Technical Ceramics: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The Global Market for 3D Printing of Technical Ceramics is Expected to Increase from $174 Million in 2017 to $544 Million in 2022 at a CAGR of 25.6% for 2017-2022.



This report provides an updated review of 3D printed technical ceramics and their fabrication processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these technologies.



The current market status is delianated for 3DP-TC, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The 3DP-TC market is analyzed based on the following segments: product type, material, technology, application and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of ceramic 3D printing are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for 3D printed technical ceramics are also identified and grouped in segments (electrical and electronics, optical and optoelectronics, mechanical/chemical, energy and life science).



The second section provides a technological review of 3D printed technical ceramics. This section offers a revised and detailed description of various ceramic 3D printing processes; advantages and disadvantages of each method; typical materials for 3DP-TC; and new and emerging fabrication processes. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2014, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field.



The third section entails a global market analysis for 3DP-TC. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (product type, material, technology, application and region), with actual data referring to the years 2015 and 2016, and estimates for 2017.



The analysis of current revenues for 3DP-TC is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for 3DP-TC within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period of 2017 through 2022.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of equipment, materials and services for 3DP-TC, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to fabrication methods for 3DP-TC, equipment and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application and process type.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



4: Ceramic 3D Printing Technologies



5: Global Markets



6: Global Industry Structure



7: Patent Analysis



