Via Developments Plc - Trading Update Purchase of Land Exclusivity Agreement

6 July 2017

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Trading Update

Purchase of Land Exclusivity Agreement

Via Developments Plc, is pleased to announce the following:

On the 5 July 2017, Via entered into an Exclusivity Agreement to purchase land in Luton, Bedfordshire, a residential development site with planning permission for c. 200 apartments, for the sum of £8,250,000.

Under the terms of the Exclusivity Agreement, the purchaser has paid a non-refundable deposit of £50,000 to the seller in order to secure its purchase of the site. Completion of the purchase is subject to, amongst other things, the purchaser finalising its due diligence and securing funding.

A further announcement will be released once completion has been achieved.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Via Developments Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

