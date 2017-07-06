=== 01:30 US/Fed, Rede von Fed-Vizepräsident Fischer (2017 stimmberechtigt im FOMC) beim Martha's Vineyard Hebrew Center Summer Institute, Vineyard Haven *** 01:40 KR/Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Earnings Guidance 2Q, Seoul *** 08:00 DE/Produktion im produzierenden Gewerbe Mai saisonbereinigt PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,8% gg Vm *** 08:45 FR/Industrieproduktion Mai PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm zuvor: -0,5% gg Vm *** 08:55 MK/EZB-Direktor Mersch, Rede bei einer Jubiläums-Konferenz, Ohrid *** 10:00 DE/G20, Gipfeltreffen der Staats- und Regierungschefs (bis 8.7.), Hamburg *** 10:30 GB/Handelsbilanz Mai PROGNOSE: -11,0 Mrd GBP zuvor: -10,4 Mrd GBP *** 10:30 GB/Industrieproduktion Mai PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+0,2% gg Vj zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/-0,8% gg Vj 11:00 DE/Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, HV, Landau 11:30 DE/Regierungs-PK, Berlin *** 14:30 US/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni Beschäftigung ex Agrar PROGNOSE: +174.000 gg Vm zuvor: +138.000 gg Vm Arbeitslosenquote PROGNOSE: 4,3% zuvor: 4,3% durchschnittliche Stundenlöhne PROGNOSE: +0,30% gg Vm zuvor: +0,15% gg Vm *** 17:00 US/Federal Reserve Board, Veröffentlichung des "Monetary Policy Report to the Congress", Washington - EU/Ratingüberprüfung für Island (Fitch), Irland (Fitch), Polen (Fitch), Europäische Union (Moody's), Ungarn (Moody's), Niederlande (Moody's) ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/hes

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2017 09:07 ET (13:07 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.