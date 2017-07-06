

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Ryan Guzman and Edward James Olmos will play the lead roles in a father-son drama about the aftermath of 9/11, Variety reported.



The shooting of 'Windows on the World,' to be directed by Olmos' son, Michael D. Olmos, will begin on July 10 in Mexico and New York City.



Robert Mailer Anderson is involved in both production and script of the film. He is producing the film along with Vicangelo Bulluck, based on a script co-written by him and Zack Anderson.



Edward James Olmos is known for films like 'Zoot Suit, 'Blade Runner,' Selena, and 'Stand and Deliver,' for which he was nominated for a best actor Academy Award.



Guzman has done notable roles in the Step Up series of films, 'The Boy Next Door' with Jennifer Lopez, and in the mini-series 'Heroes Reborn', and 'Jem and the Holograms'.



The name of the movie was derived from the famous 'Windows on the World' restaurant run on the top floor of the Twin Towers, which was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.



The film starts in Mexico, where a man watches the shocking news on television, with his family. His father was working in the Twin Towers on the top floor. He flies to New York City looking for his father.



