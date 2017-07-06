Any-Lamp Selects SiteSpect to Optimize Global Digital Presence

Deployment to focus on testing and optimization of Any-Lamp's sustainable product line for an improved customer experience

BOSTON, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteSpect, a recognized leader in digital business and customer experience optimization, announced today that it has been selected by Any-Lamp to optimize its digital customer experience on a global scale. Specializing in light bulbs, fixtures and accessories, Netherland-based Any-Lamp will focus SiteSpect's services on its sustainable product offerings, identifying how to best improve the selection and purchasing experience for its growing global customer base.

"As the digital marketplace continues to grow, companies such as Any-Lamp have the opportunity to expand their customer reach and conduct businesses on a global scale," said Eric Hansen, SiteSpect founder and CTO. "We are pleased to welcome Any-Lamp to the SiteSpect family and look forward to working together to increase the value of customer engagement, thereby supporting continued growth for the business."

With the lighting industry projected to grow to €64 billion by 2020, according to McKinsey Research, companies such as Any-Lamp are positioning themselves to take advantage of rising global demand. Embracing data-driven customer experience and optimization solutions from SiteSpect, Inc., Any-Lamp will be better equipped to provide the right access, resources and guidance to customers. Any-Lamp will deploy the SiteSpect solutions in AWS which allows for a virtual private cloud (VPC) implementation of the SiteSpect solution, co-located within the existing Any-Lamp AWS.

"At Any-Lamp, we strive for the best customer experience possible, both offline and online. SiteSpect is the best partner for us to constantly improve our digital user experience through A/B & multivariate testingwithout having any impact on our page speed performance," said Arie van Dusseldorp, Managing Director at Any-Lamp B.V. "Improving our website, means improving interactions with our customers by helping them to switch to LED lightning and, therefore, lowering their energy costs by reducing their energy usage."

About SiteSpect

SiteSpect is leading the advancement of customer experience management that optimizes across an omnichannel environment, utilizing personalization, testing and real-time analytics that empower the world's most successful digital businesses. Only the SiteSpect customer experience solution enables customers to optimize the entire user experience, from the front-end look and feel to the back-end functionality while centrally managing across channels, product lines and business units. Visit www.sitespect.com to see how top companies such as Walmart, Target, Eddie Bauer, Urban Outfitters and other leading global brands are leveraging SiteSpect's patented technology and subject matter expertise to grow their digital businesses.

About Any-Lamp

Any-Lamp has been specialising in the lighting industry for over 25 years. With more than 10,000 satisfied customers every year and 5,500 bulbs, fixtures and accessories in our assortment, you are sure to find what you are looking for. We have specialised ourselves in product knowledge and providing the most efficient, ecological and economical lighting products on the market, always maintaining top quality standards. Each of our products meets the technical and safety requirements and includes a European CE certification.

Contact: Lori Niquette, 617-779-1800, sitespect@shiftcomm.com

