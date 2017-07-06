Global $4.6 Billion Markets for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology, 2016-2021

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Media, Sera and Reagents used in Cell Culture will Grow from Nearly $3.6 Billion in 2016 to $4.6 Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 5.5% Between 2016 and 2021

Cell culture products are used from the point of drug discovery through the process of drug development. Cell culture products are used mainly for research purposes, for production of biopharmaceuticals, and for educational purposes. This report focuses on the global market for media, sera and reagent products used in the cell culture industry and discusses the applications in various arenas of biomedical and life science research. The report addresses the whole market for cell culture including the research segment, production segment, contract segment, and others segment, which includes the in vitro diagnostics and educational sector.

The scope of the study is worldwide. Current market dynamics, market drivers, restraints, trends, regulatory issues, and strategic developments are discussed in the report. In the regional analysis, the report identifies and analyzes market size and forecasts for the U.S., Europe and emerging markets. The emerging markets for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology include India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analyses and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the market for media, sera and reagents in the cell culture industry. A few prominent players in this industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, BD Biosciences, and Corning Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



4: Regulatory Aspects



5: New Developments



6: Market Analysis



7: Industry Structure



8: Market by End Users



9: Patent Analysis



10: Current Situation



11: Company Profiles



