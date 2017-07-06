

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Airways has refused to take delivery of four Airbus SE A350-900 jets and is set to scrap its orders for the planes, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.



The Persian Gulf carrier declined to take the wide-bodies amid issues with quality control and cabin specifications, said the people, who asked not to be named because the decision hasn't been made public. The cancellation may be reflected in Airbus's monthly order data later Thursday, one person said.



