Master Markswoman's The Art of Focus, Finally Available as eBook

ESKILSTUNA, Sweden, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By popular demand, World Champion and high profile speaker Christina Bengtsson has made The Art of Focus available in e-book format. The title is published by Swedish publishing house Volante.

"To be focused is not hard, rather, it's a pleasure. What's hard is to become focused."

- Christina Bengtsson, The Art of Focus

In The Art of Focus, Bengtsson uses her own life story as a means to teach her philosophy of clarity and mindfulness, as well as practical techniques to help the reader achieve focus. The book answers the questions: "How do you find that wonderful place of focus and complete presence? What can we achieve if we are more focused at work, in our relationships and in our own thoughts?"

"Christina is a winner, but she is also an inquisitive thinker who makes us consider what in our lives that ends up out of focus." - SvD, one of Sweden's most prestigious newspapers.

Christina Bengtsson has led a remarkable life as a world-class markswoman, a military officer and, as of 2017, an international speaker. Her lectures center on how to achieve clarity of mind in the workplace, perform to the absolute best of one's ability and be perfectly focused on the task at hand. Watch Bengtsson's her Tedx talk here.

Get the e-book here. Get the hardcover here. Book Christina Bengtsson here. More pictures for download here.

CONTACT:

Ulrika Bergwall

ulrika@volante.se

+46-(0)-731807409

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: