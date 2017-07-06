Legendary Man Teams Up with Desert Forge Foundation for the Inaugural Quest of Champions

The Live-Action Hero's Journey will Take Place on July 22, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Nate Lind, founder and CEO of Legendary Man, is pleased to announce that his company will team up with Desert Forge Foundation as part of the first ever Quest of Champions on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

As a spokesperson for Legendary Man noted, Quest of Champions will be an afternoon long, live-action hero's journey through the city that's one part Amazing Race and one part treasure hunt that tasks participants with completing challenges and activities.

Those who take part in the thrilling adventure will move from location to location, all while awakening the champion within. Using the new Legendary Man Metaverse App, players will use a virtual map to navigate the custom-built alternate universe, arrive at checkpoints around the city, and complete their mission.

As Lind noted, the organization has used the opportunity to team up with Desert Forge Foundation, a New Mexico-based 501c3 formed by veterans for veterans, with a portion of the registration proceeds going toward the non-profit and helping veterans throughout the state.

Lind said that the decision for Legendary Man and Desert Forge to team up for the inaugural Quest of Champions was an easy one to make.

"The adventure inspires the participants to see the beauty, intelligence, and goodness around them. We need an activity that encourages the renaissance of men in an adventurous way. Just like when you are told to put your own mask on first in case of emergency on a plane, we emphasize the effect of taking care of one's self first. Then we focus on extending a strong hand to lift others up," Lind said, adding that this concept is reminiscent of Desert Forge's goals.

"A significant percentage of our nation's veterans have returned home with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and related physiological problems that increase the risk of suicide," Lind said.

Tragically, he noted, an estimated 22 veterans take their own lives every day.

"Desert Forge aims to help vets return to lives that are healthy, happy, and productive, and Legendary Man not only celebrates Desert Forge's goals but is happy to provide aid and awareness to the organization."

Legendary Man is a worldwide association of men who are inspired to share their own hero's journey as they explore the meaning of modern masculinity. To learn more, visit www.legendary-man.com.

Desert Forge Foundation was formed to help returning Veteran brothers and sisters find employment, restoration, hope, and strength. The foundation works to restore emotional, mental, and physical health to returning veterans through meaningful job training, employment, and the arts. To learn more, visit: www.desertforge.org.

