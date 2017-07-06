

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., an Oklahoma-based arts and crafts retailer, has agreed to pay a fine of $3 million to settle civil charges and also forfeit thousands of artifacts from the Middle East that were falsely labeled and smuggled into the U.S.



The Justice Department said Wednesday that Hobby Lobby purchased more than 5,500 artifacts, comprised of cuneiform tablets and bricks, clay bullae and cylinder seals, for $1.6 million. Cuneiform is an ancient system of writing on clay tablets that was used in ancient Mesopotamia thousands of years ago.



These ancient clay artifacts originated in the area of modern-day Iraq were smuggled into the U.S. through the United Arab Emirates and Israel, contrary to federal law.



Packages containing these artifacts bore shipping labels that falsely and misleadingly described their contents as 'ceramic tiles' or 'clay tiles (sample).'



Hobby Lobby said in a statement that it began acquiring a variety of historical Bibles and other artifacts in 2009, 'consistent with the company's mission and passion for the Bible.'



'The Company was new to the world of acquiring these items, and did not fully appreciate the complexities of the acquisitions process. This resulted in some regrettable mistakes,' Hobby Lobby said.



However, the Justice Department noted that the acquisition of the artifacts by Hobby Lobby was fraught with red flags.



The Justice Department noted that in October 2010, an expert on cultural property law retained by Hobby Lobby warned the company that the acquisition of cultural property likely from Iraq carried a risk that these may have been looted from archaeological sites in Iraq.



The export also warned that an improper declaration of country of origin for cultural property could lead to seizure and forfeiture of the artifacts by U.S. Customs and Border Protection or CBP.



Despite these warnings, Hobby Lobby executed an agreement in December 2010 to purchase the artifacts.



A UAE-based dealer shipped packages containing the artifacts to three different Hobby Lobby corporate addresses in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. These bore shipping labels that falsely declared that the artifacts' country of origin as Turkey.



