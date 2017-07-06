

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Recent Eurzone retail sales data suggests that household spending growth picked up in the second quarter, but is likely to slow over the rest of the year as higher inflation takes its toll, Jack Allen, an economist at Capital Economics, said Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed at a faster pace of 0.4 percent monthly in May, after a 0.1 percent gain in April, figures from Eurostat showed on July 5. At the same time, the annual rate remained stable at 2.6 percent.



'If retail sales were unchanged in June, quarterly growth would have picked up from 0.3 percent in the first quarter to 0.8 percent in the second quarter', Allen noted.



Together with the latest car registrations data, this suggests that overall consumer spending growth rose from 0.3 percent in the prior quarter to about 0.5 percent in the June quarter, the economist added.



Allen pointed out that the effect of ongoing higher inflation on spending volumes is being offset by falling unemployment and saving.



Nonetheless, the economist suspects that spending growth will slow gradually over the rest of this year as higher inflation takes its toll.



The economist also commented that the final euro-zone Composite PMI for June implies that the wider economy also had a strong second quarter.



The PMI reading for June was revised up from 55.7 to 56.3.



'But on past form, the quarterly average in Q2 still points to quarterly GDP growth matching or beating Q1's 0.6 percent,' Allen said.



