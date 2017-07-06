FT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- MediXall Group Inc., (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry is pleased to announce that through its program to recruit and enlist licensed and certified Diagnostic Centers, medical service, medical product providers and Physician Practices to its Member Network, over 1,000 healthcare providers have opted-in. By opting in, these healthcare providers have taken the first step into joining MediXaid and becoming an "Early Adopter" in the revolutionary MediXaid Provider Network.

MediXall is completing development of a new generation healthcare marketplace platform to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXaid platform provides a B2C capability that brings together into a single cloud-based, patent-pending virtual marketplace the consumers of healthcare products and services with providers that compete on price, location and schedule for requested products and services.

The MediXaid platform will afford providers the opportunity to reach a higher percentage of self-pay and high-deductible consumers greatly benefiting the providers' practice and assuring higher cash flow through immediate payment for services. Consumers benefit by having greater access to more affordable qualified services in their immediate area with greater transparency in the pricing among providers.

The increasing number of healthcare providers opting in indicates that there is a growing number of healthcare services and product providers in South Florida recognizing the changing landscape of healthcare and the need for positive change. This is yet another major step in the validation of the MediXall business model and will be instrumental in the process of bringing real transparency and free market competition to healthcare. MediXall Group Chairman, Noel J. Guillama, stated, "When I envisioned the MediXaid platform I believed that healthcare would soon be moving toward the need to providing greater access, transparency and competition for the consumer and to ensuring a broader reach into a greater segment of the community for healthcare providers. Clearly, this vision has proven accurate and now even the federal government is calling for exactly what we are providing through the MediXaid platform and MediXall Group, Inc. The positive response we are seeing from the Providers we are contacting is exciting and serves to underscore that both the consumer and provider are seeing the need for a platform like MediXaid."

ABOUT MEDIXALL GROUP, INC.

MediXall Group, Inc. is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry. The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid™, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

