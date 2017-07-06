As of July 7, 2017, following bond loan issued by Danske Bank A/S on STO Structured Products will change trading lot.



ISIN Name Short Name New trading lot (SEK) ------------------------------------------------------------ SE0009805872 Danske Bank DDBOSC4D 10 000 ------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com