Global Lighting Market for ICE & EVs 2017-2022

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lighting Market for ICE & EVs By Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Position (Front, Side, Rear, Interior), Application, Adaptive Lighting & Region - Forecast to 2022Re" report to their offering.

The Lighting market for Automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2017 to 2022 and is expected to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2022.



The market growth can be attributed to the increase in vehicle production and lighting applications, especially in passenger cars. Alternatively, the electrical vehicle lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.90% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in sales of electric vehicles as a result of emission regulations and government subsidies for these vehicles.



The global Lighting market for Automotive is segmented based on the position into front, rear, side, and interior. The front lighting market is expected to showcase the largest market with halogen as the predominant technology in this position. In terms of lighting technology, the market is segmented into Halogen/incandescent, Xenon/HID, and LED. The LED segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the benefits of LED lighting such as bright illumination, lower temperature and energy consumption, and flexibility in designing, which has also popularized the technology in interior lighting. The passenger car segment is projected to lead the automotive lighting market, in terms of volume and value as well as growth rate, followed by light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks, and buses.



The Lighting market for Automotive is segmented by application into exterior (Head, Side, Tail, Fog, DRL, and CHMSL) and interior (dashboard, glovebox, reading, dome, and rear view mirror).



The study segments the adaptive lighting market, by position, into front adaptive and rear adaptive lighting. The front adaptive lighting is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market by 2022. The front adaptive lighting considers functions such as Auto-On/OFF, High Beam Assist, Cornering Lights, Headlight Leveling, and Bending Lights. Auto-On/OFF is expected to be the largest market whereas Headlight Leveling is expected to be the fastest growing market.



The Lighting market for Automotive is dominated by players like Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Osram (Germany), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), and Stanley Electric (Japan).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Technical Overview



7 Global Automotive Lighting Market Analysis, By Application



8 Electric Vehicle Lighting Market, By Region, Position & Technology



9 Global Adaptive Lighting Market, By Region & Application



10 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



AGM Automotive

Autolite

Federal Mogul Corporation

Flex-N-Gate

General Electric Company

Gentex

Grupu Antolin

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Hyundai Mobis

Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lumax

Lumileds

Magneti Marelli

Minda Industries Limited

North American Lighting

Osram Gmbh

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Tyc Genera

Valeo S.A.

Varroc Lighting

Zizala Lichtsysteme Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/95ztwv/lighting_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716