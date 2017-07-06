EMI Shielding Market: Players Compete on the Basis of Price and Product Quality, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global EMI shielding market will likely register a CAGR of 6.1% during the period between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$9.84 bn by 2025 from US$5.96 bn in 2016.

A noticeable trend in the global EMI shielding market is the focus of research and development by savvy companies to grow their shares. They are also resorting to strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to expand their outreach.

Theglobal EMI shielding marketis choc-a-bloc with players who are seen upping the ante against one another through price, performance, support services, quality, and product innovation. Among them, Laird Plc., 3M, Chomerics, RTP Company, Marktek Inc., ETS-Lindgren, Tech-Etch, Inc., Omega Shielding Products, HEICO Corporation, and Schaffner Group are a few prominent companies.

Booming Consumer Electronics Market Makes Asia Pacific Market Leader

Depending upon end use, the global EMI shielding market can be segregated into healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Of them, the consumer electronics segment accounts for a leading share in the market. Increasing consumer demand for various sophisticated smart electronics such as mobile phones and tablets, GPS tracker, and portable communication devices, among others is stimulating the market for consumer electronics.

Geographically, the key segments of the global EMI shielding market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of them, Asia Pacific accounts for a dominant share in the market vis-Ã -vis revenue and is expected to hold on to its leading position in the near future as well. The growth in the region has been primarily brought about by the gigantic strides made in the domain of technology and the booming consumer electronics sector consisting of tablet, phones, computer, liquid crystal display (LCD), and light emitting diode (LED). The demand for consumer electronics products is maximum in the economies of China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and India.

Need to Shield Electronic Products from Electromagnetic Interference Boosts Demand

Majorly fuelling the global EMI shielding market is the rising demand of consumer electronics. "While developing such electronic products, electromagnetic interference and radio frequencies have to be factored in, especially in the early stages. Usage of electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials in well-established methods and techniques are serving to stoke growth in the market.

Additionally, various electronic integrated circuit and light emitting diode (LED) display manufacturers are using EMI shielding technology and adaptable solutions in order to remain competitive in the industry these days. EMI shielding market is witnessing innovation at an accelerated rate. Furthermore, huge investment in consumer electronics segment across the world, government initiatives, and useful application across various end-use industries is also expected to catalyze growth in the EMI shielding market in coming years," explains the lead analyst of the report.

On the flip side, increasing stringent rules and regulation is expected to create negatively influence the growth of global EMI shielding market.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "EMI Shielding Market (Materials Type - Conductive Polymers, Conductive Coatings and Paints, Metal Shielding Products, and EMI/EMC Filters; End-use Industry - Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, and Consumer Electronics) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Global EMI Shielding Market, by Materials Type

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Conductive Polymers

EMI/EMC Filters

Metal Shielding Products

Others

Global EMI Shielding Market, by End Use Industry

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Consumer electronics

Others

Global EMI Shielding Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



