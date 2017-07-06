Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.: Clean Coal Technologies Inc. (CCTC) Announces the Granting of Full Patents in Colombia and Brazil, Successful Restructuring of Debt and Upcoming Webcast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company"), an emerging cleaner-energy company utilizing patented technology to convert raw coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient fuel, today announced that they have been granted full patents in Colombia and Brazil for their Pristine M Technology. Both these countries are potentially important markets for the technology.

The Company also announced that the final convertible notes have been removed from their balance sheet, leaving only their main investor, Black Diamond, as the only holder of convertible debt. This will have a very positive effect on the balance sheet and address some of the recent downward pressure that has remained on the share price.

Management also announced that they will hold a webcast on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at 10 AM Eastern Daylight time to discuss significant developments in overseas and domestic interest and federal cooperation and recognition in their Pristine coal-enhancement technologies.

"With Kiewit on site at our test facility in Oklahoma preparing to resume operations, and global acceptance that our technology is the key to coal sustaining and increasing its market share in cleaner and more efficient energy production, interest in our technology continues to grow and it is now up to the Company and our EPC contractors to move from the trial stage to full commercialization as quickly as possible," said Robin Eves, CEO and President of CCTI.

"The continued granting of patents in key coal-producing countries is the result of years of preparation and planning and is crucial to protect this technology, the Company, and shareholder value when we commence commercialization," continued Mr. Eves

"Our debt restructuring program was completed on June 30th, and we are very excited to have finally removed all third-party convertible notes from our balance sheet, with the exception of our main investor Black Diamond," added Aiden Neary, COO/CFO. "This is the result of 2 years of negotiation and should allow the share price to more accurately reflect what we believe the true value of this technology is. It is also expected to allow us to attract better quality financing if required."

"The efforts made on Pristine M's economic modeling, and the added value it provides to a competitively priced market, continues to attract key domestic and international clients. Working with Kiewit, one of the industry's most qualified builders and operators of coal facilities worldwide, we are very well positioned for commercialization. As always, we are focused entirely on shareholder value not just in the short-term but also the medium and long term," continued Mr. Neary

Company management will provide updates with more details on their upcoming webcast on Tuesday, July 11th, at 10:00 EST. The link will be posted to the CCTI website prior to the webcast.

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, "Pristine™" coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies, please visit: www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to CCTI's plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CCTI's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to future operations, its products, its ability to secure financing for its operations, the impact on the industry and other statements identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Additional details about CCTI's business and its operations that could affect CCTI's actual results are described in CCTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" that are part of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in each of its subsequently filed periodic reports. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this news release. CCTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

