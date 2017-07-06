The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched a new framework aiming to help Romanian households to invest in energy efficiency, renewable energy and water-saving solutions. Solar PV is also part of the framework, which is the first serious effort to support the development of rooftop PV in the country.

The EBRD launched at the end of June its so-called Green Economy Financing facility (GEFF) for Romania, comprising €100 million in funding. The GEFF is based on the bank's framework aiming to help Romanian households invest in energy efficiency, renewable energy and water-saving solutions.

A main component of the framework targets energy efficiency improvements for Romania's residential buildings, of which the majority were built between 1960 and 1990 with very low thermal insulation. Therefore, the new financing facility is a tool that allows access to finance aiming energy efficiency investments.

However, an EBRD spokesperson told pv magazine that the new framework also includes measures for solar PV installations.

Specifically, the spokesperson said, a Romanian household may borrow for a residential PV investment for systems that meet the technical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...