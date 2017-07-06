Leading Energy and Telecom Cable Systems Manufacturer Partners with Third Party Logistics Provider to Optimize Transportation Management, Improve Supply Chain Visibility

Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Prysmian Group (FTSE: PRY) to manage all transportation activities throughout North America and support international import/export shipments and customs compliance.

A world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, Prysmian Group will leverage Transplace's managed transportation services, proprietary technology and industry expertise to optimize its logistics operations in order to reduce costs, increase visibility and drive greater operational efficiencies across the supply chain.

"Prysmian Group is committed to sustainability," said Gianmichele Alivia, vice president of logistics and supply chain, Prysmian Group. "This partnership with Transplace will allow us to further our dedication to investing in the future by focusing on relationships and ongoing actions to improve efficiency, making Prysmian Group a more sustainable company. Transplace brings extensive experience, a large shipper and carrier network and robust logistics technology that will allow us to gain greater control over our transportation operations, reduce costs and support Prysmian Group's commitment to sustainability."

Transplace will employ its proprietary Transportation Management System (TMS) to optimize shipments and efficiently manage the daily execution of all transportation activities, including carrier and mode selection and freight audit and payment. Transplace will also leverage its industry-leading technology to take advantage of additional cost saving opportunities, such as converting over-the-road shipments to intermodal, and consolidating freight with multiple shippers through the company's TransMatch co-shipping program. Access to real-time business intelligence dashboards and reporting will provide Prysmian Group with greater visibility of its entire operational network.

"Transplace is thrilled to partner with Prysmian Group and provide the managed transportation services, logistics technology and business intelligence needed to help the company effectively execute its transportation operations and establish certainty within the supply chain," said Sammy Riddle, senior vice president, Transplace. "We will continue to work collaboratively with them to identify new opportunities within Prysmian Group's transportation operations to provide year-over-year value and enable them to better serve their customers."

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cables and systems industry with global headquarters in Milan, Italy, and North America headquarters in Lexington, S.C., is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offer a wide range of products, services and technologies. They operate in the business of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, special cables for applications in numerous industries, and in medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, Prysmian Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video, and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fiber, optical and copper cables, and connectivity systems. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For sales inquiries, contact energy.cables.na@prysmian.com. For more information, visit http://na.prysmiangroup.com.

About Transplace

Transplace is a North American non-asset based logistics services provider offering manufacturers, retailers, chemical and consumer packaged goods companies the optimal blend of logistics technology and transportation management services. The company is the premier provider of managed transportation, consulting TMS solutions; and intermodal, truck brokerage, and cross-border trade services. With operations centers located throughout North America, Transplace delivers integrated solutions tailored to meet in-country and cross-border supply chain needs. The company is recognized among the elite 3PLs for its proven ability to deliver both rapid return on investment and consistent value to a customer base ranging from mid-market shippers to Fortune 500 companies.

