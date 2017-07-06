Norman Broadbent Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

6 July 2017

Norman Broadbent plc

("Norman Broadbent", the "Company" or the "Group")

Director Dealing

The board (the "Board") of Norman Broadbent (AIM: NBB) - a provider of Talent Acquisition and Advisory Services, consisting of board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search - announces that Mr Mike Brennan, the Group Chief Executive Officer, today purchased 25,000 ordinary shares of 1.0p each in the Company at a price of 13.5p per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Brennan is beneficially interested in 666,315 ordinary shares in Norman Broadbent representing 1.60 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

