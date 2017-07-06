$2.76 Billion Non-Woven Adhesives Market 2017-2022: Focus on Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence & Medical

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-woven Adhesives Market by Type (Styrenic Block Copolymers, Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The non-woven adhesives market is projected to reach USD 2.76 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR 8.63% from 2017 to 2022

The non-woven adhesives market is driven by their unique properties such as high elasticity, optimum performance, safe products, reduced fluff, and easy-to-use. These factors are leading to the high demand for non-woven adhesives. These adhesives are used for hygiene and disposable products, primarily used in applications such as baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical, and others.



The growth of the non-woven adhesives market is also attributed to increased investments by key players to develop more efficient and cost-effective products. In addition, rising awareness about high quality hygiene products and the growing demand from the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are also driving the market. Increased use of non-woven hygiene adhesives in emerging applications such as medical, bath tissues, pet diapers, and other applications in emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and South-East Asian countries are expected to change the dynamics of the market in the near future. The non-woven adhesives market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.



The demand for non-woven adhesives has increased in recent years due to their increased demand in the Asia-Pacific region. This increased demand for non-woven adhesives in the region can be attributed to the growing baby care and feminine hygiene applications. This, in turn, has contributed to the growth of the market for non-woven adhesives in the region.



In terms of value, North America is the largest market for non-woven adhesives due to the increased demand in this region. Companies such as Henkel AG KGaA (Germany), Bostik SA (France), and H.B. Fuller (U.S.) are the key manufacturers of non-woven adhesives that have expanded their presence across all regions, and as well have enhanced their production capacities to cater to the increasing demand for non-woven adhesives.



However, certain factors restricting the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market are stagnant growth in the baby diaper market in mature markets and volatility in raw material prices.



Key players in the non-woven adhesives market include Henkel AG KGaA (Germany), Bostik SA (France), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Lohmann-koester GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. (U.K.), and ADTEK Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), among others.



