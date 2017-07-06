Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2017) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rahim Kassim-Lakha has joined the Advisory Board of Argo Gold. Rahim has over 20 years of international capital markets experience. He is principal and founder of Blue Sail Capital, a Toronto-based consulting firm serving private and public companies in Europe, North America, and South America. With 14 years of U.S. and Canadian capital markets experience, Rahim possesses a multidisciplinary skill set derived from research, sales, trading, and banking. Rahim has held senior level positions at bank and non-bank brokerage firms. During his extensive career, he aided in structuring and funding over $5 billion in capital for private and public companies. Prior to moving to Canada, Rahim spent 6 years working with a U.S. money manager where he co-lead three award winning mutual funds. Rahim is a graduate of Brown University where he was awarded a dual major in Business Economics and Organizational Management. Rahim began his career as a financial analyst in Boston with Fidelity Capital.

Argo Gold also announces that it has also granted an aggregate of 500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share and expiring on June 29, 2020 to consultants of the Corporation. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects central and northwestern Ontario. All of Argo Gold's projects are 100% owned and have indications of economic viability. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

