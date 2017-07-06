Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2017) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQX: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results from laboratory testing of its lithium hydroxide product conducted recently by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"). The lithium hydroxide product was made from petalite concentrate using Avalon's proprietary hydrometallurgical process developed for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON.

The product sample, technically referred to as Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (LiOH.H 2 O), was evaluated by NRC as a potential feed material for lithium ion battery cathodes. Elemental analysis of Avalon's lithium hydroxide product confirmed that it was of high purity with very minor amounts of non-lithium metal impurities within the range reported by commercial suppliers of battery grade lithium hydroxide materials.

A lithium and manganese-rich nickel manganese cobalt oxide (LMR-NMC) cathode material was synthesised using Avalon's lithium hydroxide product and demonstrated "excellent electrochemical performance" exhibiting a high capacity rate (209 mA/h/g), high initial coulombic efficiency (86%) and very little capacity fade (<1% after 60 cycles): all comparable to the performance of material synthesised from a reference lithium hydroxide product.

NRC reported that the Avalon lithium hydroxide product would be a suitable precursor for the synthesis of lithium and manganese-rich NMC-type cathode materials. Avalon has also identified opportunities to further improve the purity of its initial lithium hydroxide product and will be following up with further testwork in the near future. This work will be supported by funding received from Northern Innovation Program of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation ("NOHFC") as disclosed in the Company's news release dated June 27, 2017. The Northern Innovation Program is designed to support the development and commercialization of new technologies that will contribute to future prosperity in Northern Ontario.

The Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") disclosed in the news release dated September 27, 2016, outlined a scenario for economic production of a high purity lithium hydroxide product from its concentrate of the lithium mineral petalite using its proprietary hydrometallurgical process. Avalon is now in the process of preparing an updated technical report to reflect the revised mineral resource estimate following the recent drilling program, updated product pricing and modifications to the process flowsheet.

Avalon is now planning to develop a Phase 1 demonstration plant in the Kenora area to not only confirm the efficiency of its proprietary petalite flotation and lithium hydroxide production processes but also to provide large volume trial samples for customers interested in its lithium hydroxide product and other lithium mineral by-products. Avalon is targeting an initial production capacity for the demonstration plant of between 650 and 1,300 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per annum.

The technical information included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Senior Vice President, Metallurgy and Technology Development, David Marsh, FAusIMM (CP), and Donald S. Bubar, P.Geo. both Qualified Persons under NI 43-101.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in niche market metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

