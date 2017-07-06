NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- In Ovations Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: INOH) in conjunction with Dr. Kenneth Hughes, is pleased to acknowledge strategic meetings in Denver, Colorado targeting entry into the lucrative Cannabis Water Source and Beverage Marketplace utilizing patented Air to Water technology. Dr. Hughes, INOH Chief Scientist, is hosting working meetings with Sunjay Walker Holdings, Lens Head Media, Taproot Hydroponics, and principles from ECG Productions, and Brain Bytes Creative, in Denver, Colorado during the week of June 26, 2017.

According to Dr. Hughes, Chief Science Officer of INOH, "It is a great honor to host Sunjay Walker Holdings, Lens Head Media, Taproot Hydroponics, ECG Productions, and Brain Bytes Creative. Each of these groups are bringing new marketing ideas, investment, and professional expertise to our Cannabis projects that are now in the design and planning phase."

Dr. Hughes and meeting participants toured numerous Medical and Recreational Dispensaries and Growing Operations. One of the highlights was Karmaceuticals, a medical dispensary that sits in the Art District on Santa Fe, one of Colorado's Creative Districts. Karmaceuticals has served more than 12,000 unique medical cannabis customers since Colorado legalized cannabis in 2014 and retails premium plant materials, concentrates, and edibles.

Jason Sirotin, a principal in ECG Productions and Brain Bytes Creative, stated, "There is tremendous opportunity for branding creative new products in the exploding Cannabis Industry and visiting Denver for these discussions has solidified our Company's interest in providing our services to this Industry." Gary Walker, a founder of Sunjay Walker Holdings continued stating, "There are still very good investment opportunities if you are willing to spend time to learn and understand the Industry."

Alex H., from Taproot Hydoponics, noted that much of the new technology developed for the Cannabis Industry is being used by hydroponic food producers and that the market for many water treatment products is beneficial for multiple business and industries. David Ross, from Lens Head Media, stated, "Video marketers are giddy with anticipation of working with companies to roll out brands nationally.

Additional information on INOH's new customers and service partners in the Cannabis Industry will be made available as appropriate.

ABOUT

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary, Electro Verde Inc., entered into a marketing distribution agreement with Seychelle Water Environmental Technologies, Inc. which manufactures and supplies revolutionary water filtration systems featuring breakthrough technology, most notably, Ionic Adsorption Micro Filtration. Seychelle is a prominent company in the fast-growing water filtration industry, who markets a complete line of top-quality portable water filtration products and brands in North America and worldwide. The company is a minority owner of Atmospheric Water Aquarius Brands) a company involved in water purification. The Company is also engaged in identifying and engaging in other business opportunities for purposes of diversification and revenue generation.

ECG Productions:

ECG Productions is a Video Production and Post Production Company in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 2007 Entertainment Creative Group Productions, Inc. (ECG Productions) has been offering script-to-screen video production, post-production and animation services for commercials, music videos, feature films, television shows, commercials, corporate, and training projects. We offer video pre-production, production, post-production and animation services in Atlanta, Georgia and around the world. Our service offerings include; pre-production, scriptwriting, location and studio production, video editing, 2D and 3D animation, compositing, audio post-production, sound design, original music composition, Blu-ray/DVD mastering, drone aerial photography, 360 Video, Color Correction and Color Grading, and video marketing services. Our state-of-the-art facility located in north Atlanta can be toured virtually by visiting our website at: https://www.ecgprod.com.

Lens Head Media

Lens Head employs the highest levels of expertise available to meet specific requirements of any endeavor. Its directors, cinematographers, editors, and visual effect artists are experienced with commercials, shorts, feature films and national spot ads. In addition, several employees are members of the union. The company is proud of its utilization of superior equipment such as Red Epic Dragon; Red Epic Weapon; drone aerial equipment; Gimbal Systems; Arri Lighting Systems, Cannon lenses; Arri Zeiss Master Primes and more to achieve paramount effects. Having such a broad diversity of equipment offers the client several options based on their individual needs and budget requirements. More information can be found at https://www.lensheadmedia.com.

Taproot Hydroponics:

We specialize in helping people grow their own food and herbs all year long. We can help with various gardening techniques, such as hydroponic and organic soil gardening. We have the supplies necessary to grow indoors under grow lights or outdoors with our custom cedar planters and raised beds. We carry soil, amendments, organic and hydroponic fertilizers, organic pesticides, various media, meters, environmental controllers and much more. Visit https://taphydro.com for additional information.

Natural Wellness Depot, doing business as CBD Wellness Depot, is Michigan's premier distributor of Hemp and CBD containing Wellness products serving the Midwest and Southeast. Carrying more than 100 different products, Natural Wellness Depot currently meets the needs of more than 600 retail locations, medical clinics and natural wellness centers; including approximately 300 provisioning centers in Michigan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the statements made herein.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. does not grow, process, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

