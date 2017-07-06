Global $4.78 Billion Surgical Staplers Market 2017-2022 - Focus on Abdominal, Pelvis, General Surgery, Cardiac, Thoracic, Orthopedic, Hemorrhoids, Cosmetic & Pediatric

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Surgical Staplers Market by Product (Manual, Powered), Type (Disposable, Reuse), Application (Abdominal, Pelvis, General Surgery, Cardiac, Thoracic, Orthopedic, Hemorrhoids, Cosmetic, Pediatric), and End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global surgical staplers market is expected to reach USD 4.78 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.38 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2%

A number of factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements, and increasing preference for surgical staplers over sutures are expected to drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost of devices and availability of alternative wound care techniques may hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into manual surgical staplers and powered surgical staplers. In 2017, the manual surgical staplers are expected to account for the largest share of the market. Powered surgical staplers are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the wide range of benefits associated with powered staplers, such as ease of use, minimal risk of complications like blood loss/leakage, shorter operating time, and reduced hospital costs as compared to manual staplers.

The global surgical staplers market, by type is segmented into disposable surgical staplers and reusable surgical staplers. In 2017, disposable surgical staplers are expected to account for the largest share of the market. There are various advantages associated with these devices including reduced risk of surgical site infections (SSIs) and time efficiency owing to pre-sterilization of devices.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into abdominal & pelvic surgery, general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgical applications. In 2017, abdominal & pelvic surgery is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity, growing health consciousness across the globe, increasing purchasing power, and growth in the number of bariatric or weight loss surgeries across the globe.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) & clinics. In 2017, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Rapidly increasing patient volume and the subsequent increase in the number of complex surgeries, easy accessibility to multiple specialty treatments in a single facility, and favorable reimbursements are the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America dominated the market in 2017 and Asia-Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

