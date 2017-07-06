Stockton and Seipasa Enter a Long-term Partnership in the USA

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stockton STK, a leading biotechnology company specializing in the development and marketing of botanical-based solutions, and Seipasa S.A., a pioneer company engaged in natural treatments for zero residues agriculture, announced today that the companies have entered a long-term partnership in the United States for exclusive distribution and co-development on the patented strain of Bacillus subtilis, a rhizosphere bacterium that quickly establishes beneficial colonies on the plant's roots and leaves.

The unique strain of Bacillus subtilis protects crops from foliar and soil diseases by preventing their access to roots and plant surfaces, by disrupting pathogen development and by inducing SAR (systemic acquired resistance) in treated plants.

Under the terms of the agreement, the product will be manufactured and supplied by Seipasa S.A. and marketed and distributed in the U.S. by Stockton STK under the Stockton brand AVIV'. Stockton and Seipasa, supported by their R&D departments, will develop new uses for this product while the agreement is in force.

"We are very pleased to enter into this collaboration with Seipasa S.A., a true partner for the long run. This agreement reflects Stockton's increased commitment to a more holistic approach to sustainable crop protection in modern

agriculture," said Guy Elitzur, CEO of Stockton. "This collaboration is extremely attractive for us and represents an ideal addition to our portfolio, which will pave the way into the U.S. market"

"Seipasa takes pride in providing its expertise and deep knowledge to this project", claimed Pedro Peleato, CEO of SEIPASA. "This is an enduring agreement in which, in addition to multiple synergies, there are two elements ensuring success: the strength of Stockton's commercial platform and the quality of a first-class product in the market". "Seipasa shares Stockton's mindset, so this alliance absolutely reflects the confidence we have in our partner", said Pedro Peleato.

About SEIPASA S.A.

SEIPASA S.A. is a leading company specialized in natural treatments for zero residues agriculture. Seipasa is pioneer in researching, manufacturing and marketing biopesticides and biostimulants.

Since its inception in 1997, the company has performed a strong commitment to a natural, rational and environmentally sustainable agriculture. The company has been working for 20 years in natural protection of crops and plant biostimulation based on solutions of botanical origin.

From its headquarters in Valencia, Spain, and conducted by the R&D department, the company formulates solutions of high technological value which are applied in the most demanding agricultures of the world. The company is stablished in over 20 countries worldwide.

About Stockton STK

Stockton STK is a leading biotechnology company, specializing in the development and marketing of botanical-based solutions. Stockton's core focus is on incorporating biological solutions into integrated agriculture to create a balanced, cleaner and sustainable agricultural environment.

Stockton STK is a global company established in 1994 active and selling in over 30 countries worldwide. Stockton has a unique R&D Center based in Israel, investing substantial resources for the development of future natural products for crop protection. Stockton has a variety of products adapted to different agro ecological areas, biological parameters and regulatory guidelines.

Stockton's flagship, award-winning product Timorex Gold® is used to protect and control a broad spectrum of diseases in diverse crops. The product demonstrates an efficacy equivalent to chemical fungicides and is suitable to be used organic agriculture as well as conventional. Timorex Gold® is registered and sold in over 30 countries.

Contact: For more information, please visit our website: www.stockton-ag.com or contact Judy Jamuy at: +972-52-7599242 or judy@stockton-ag.com