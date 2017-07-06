Company Pledges More Than $20 Million to Enable Better Learning Outcomes, Helping Break the Cycle of Poverty in Underserved Communities



News highlights



-- HP commits over $20 million in technology, training, R&D and funding contributions to enable better learning outcomes for more than 100 million people between 2015-2025 -- HP will continue to bring education directly to people in underserved communities through programs like HP LIFE, HP World on Wheels and HP Learning Studios -- HP is working with governments and policymakers to better map learning to employment



HAMBURG, Germany, July 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced its commitment to enable better learning outcomes for more than 100 million people between 2015-2025 at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany. The Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg falls on the eve of the G20 Summit, where leaders of the world's most powerful countries are congregating to address inequalities and promote sustainable development.



HP's pledge supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 and aligns with the company's goal to improve access to quality education and lifelong learning for all in the classroom and beyond, as outlined in the recently released HP 2016 Sustainability Report.



For the hundreds of millions of people across the globe who are not currently learning basic literacy and numeracy skills, a quality education can be instrumental in breaking the cycle of poverty. HP is reinventing the classroom in ways that engage students, empower educators, and build strong and vibrant communities. Furthermore, HP is bringing these classrooms directly to students who otherwise may not have access to a quality education.



HP is building innovative education solutions for millions of people, including those in underserved urban, rural and refugee communities, helping power global economies. This includes creating technology solutions designed exclusively for schools, scalable models that support digital inclusion and learning, and insights that help governments create effective human capital development policies and programs.



"HP's efforts to advance quality learning and to support the Sustainable Development Goals are expanding social and economic opportunities for people all over the world," said Nate Hurst, Chief Sustainability and Social Impact Officer at HP. "I'm proud to work for a company that creates and invests in technology that can help teachers teach and students learn while building the skills needed for future success."



To increase the reach of HP's education initiatives by 2025, the company will expand programs like HP World on Wheels, which brings digital literacy to rural India through mobile learning labs. HP will also continue to provide refugees in the Middle East with access to personalized, blended learning experiences through six HP Learning Studios, equipped with hardware, software, and teacher training services that together inspires instructional innovation and next-generation learning experiences. HP Learning Studios also drive experiential learning at more than 60 schools in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, and seven countries in Europe. In addition, HP LIFE, a global e-learning program of the HP Foundation, aims to empower another one million aspiring entrepreneurs by enrolling them in HP LIFE between 2015 and 2025, in support of the broader HP commitment.



Through HP National Education Technology Assessment (NETA), the company is helping ensure that skills match between what schools teach and what employers require. Using a combination of macroeconomic analysis, hyper-local insights and predictive analytics, HP supports governments and policymakers around the world in creating effective human capital development policies and programs, including employer engagement programs.



"Education has the power to spur innovation, promote the prosperity of communities and empower vulnerable and marginalized groups," said Sarah Brown, Executive Chair, Global Business Coalition for Education. "We commend HP's commitment to enabling every person to unlock his or her potential and develop the talents and acquire the skills necessary for a better, brighter future."



Global Citizen Festival



The Festival, at Hamburg's Barclaycard Arena, includes headliners such as Herbert Gronemeyer, Coldplay with special guest Shakira, Ellie Goulding, Andreas Bourani and Pharrell Williams. Over 630,000 actions were taken by Global Citizen in support of their campaigns to earn free tickets to the event.



About the HP Foundation



The HP Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that funds philanthropic programs for underserved communities where we live and work by supporting technology-related learning, charitable giving, volunteering, and disaster relief. Along with HP employees, the HP Foundation creates programs that make life better for underserved and underrepresented communities by providing technology-related learning experiences and opportunities.



Sustainability at HP



Sustainability serves as a guiding principle for how we do business at HP-fueling our innovation and growth. We engineer with integrity, ensuring all products and operations are based on the highest ethical standards. We are committed to full-circle innovation that improves performance, reduces waste, and powers a circular and low-carbon economy. And we inspire impact, creating opportunities and enabling action to achieve a more just and inclusive society. To learn more about these efforts, visit the HP Sustainability website, and be sure to check out the newly released HP 2016 Sustainability Report, www.hp.com/sustainability.



About HP Inc.



HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.



Media Contact: Emily Horn, HP Inc. emily.horn@hp.com www.hp.com/go/newsroom