

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has opened formal probes into General Electric Co. (GE), Merck KgaA, and Canon Inc. alleging they broke merger rules in recent acquisitions.



The commission said General Electric, and Merck KgaA provided incorrect or misleading information, while Canon went through with a merger before notification and clearance.



The three mergers include Merck's takeover of Sigma-Aldrich, General Electric's planned acquisition of LM Wind and Canon's deal to buy Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.



The commission said the probes won't impact the approval process. But, the probes could lead to fines up to 1 percent of global revenue for Merck KGaA and General Electric, and up to 10 percent for Canon.



Separately, Merck KgaA confirmed receipt of a Statement of Objections from the European Commission related to a packaging technology in development by Sigma-Aldrich, at the time it was acquired by Merck in 2015.



Merck KgaA noted that it will review the information provided by the EC and provide its written response to the EC in due course. The company has acted in good faith since the anti-trust process has begun, and it is committed to a constructive dialogue with the EC. The company is confident this issue will be resolved in a satisfactory manner.



