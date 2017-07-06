sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,581 Euro		-0,54
-2,24 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,535
23,547
17:23
23,531
23,543
17:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANON INC
CANON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANON INC29,25-0,90 %
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23,581-2,24 %
MERCK KGAA102,50-1,63 %