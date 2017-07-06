Invitation to Kindred Group's Financial Presentation

VALLETTA, Malta, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kindred Group plc will publish its Interim report for the second quarter 2017on Wednesday 26 July 2017 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a presentation in English at FinancialHearings, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 09.00 (CEST).

Please go to www.financialhearings.comto sign in, in advance.

The presentation is also web casted live on www.kindredgroup.com.

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, the telephone number is UK: UK: +44-20-3008-9813 or US: +1-855-831-5947.

Please call in, well in advance and register.

After the presentation there will be the opportunity to ask questions.

When the operator asks if there are any questions from the telephone conference,please press the zero one on your phone.

The presentation will also be available on demand on www.kindredgroup.com.

NOTE

Please note that new date for publication of the Interim report for the third quarter 2017is 27 October 2017.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations+44-788-799-6116

