MARC O'POLO X Robbie & Ayda Williams: The Special 50th Anniversary Sweatshirt Edition is Launched

Robbie & Ayda Williams presented their MARC O'POLO Special 50th Anniversary Sweatshirt Edition in person. True to the brand's birthday motto »Let's celebrate 50 years of O'«, this special collaboration was timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the fashion label MARC O'POLO, founded in 1967.

The launch took place in the MARC O'POLO flagship store on Theatinerstraße with selected press partners in attendance - and MARC O'POLO had a surprise in store in the form of an eclectic panel discussion featuring Robbie, Ayda, Mads Mikkelsen and German MTV legend Marcus Kavka. A Facebook livestream broadcasted all the action live from inside before the event culminated with Robbie and Ayda appearing for crowds of fans gathered in front of the store, unveiling shop windows specially decorated using design elements from their capsule collection.

The MARC O'POLO Iconic Capsule Collection designed in cooperation with Robbie & Ayda Williams is now available exclusively in MARC O'POLO stores and on http://www.marc-o-polo.com. »A confident man wears pink«, says Robbie, and he and his family had very clear ideas about precisely which shade of the colour should be used for the sweaters. And precisely this shade is the stand-out colour of the capsule collection. The pieces also carry Robbie's signature embroidered on the sleeve, and Ayda was even able to convince her husband to feature the song titles «Love my life« and «Come undone« on the women's sweatshirts. The accompanying campaign was shot by star photographer Peter Lindbergh.

