Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Romania Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report Passage of Legislation Required to Bring Stability to Fiscal Regime" report to their offering.
Romania Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report Passage of Legislation Required to Bring Stability to Fiscal Regime, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Romania's upstream oil and gas sector.
The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state's take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Romania's upstream oil and gas investment climate.
Scope
Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Romania
Assessment of the current fiscal regime's state take and attractiveness to investors
Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks
Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry
Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production
Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses
Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Romania
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2. Regime Overview
3. State Take Assessment
4. Key Fiscal Terms
4.1. Royalties, Bonuses and Fees
4.2. Direct Tax
4.3. Windfall Taxes (2013-2017)
4.4. Indirect Taxation
4.5. EU Emissions Trading Scheme
5. Regulation and Licensing
5.1. Legal Framework
5.2. Institutional Framework
5.3. Licensing Process
5.4. License Terms
6. Outlook
7. Appendix
