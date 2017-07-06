Technological advances are shaking up several markets, making it challenging for manufacturers to keep up with trends and stay competitive. This is leading companies to increasingly seek out market intelligence to better understand opportunities and demand.

One industry that is flourishing with market opportunity is the RFID technology industry. Infiniti Research recently completed a market intelligence study for the RFID printer market, with the goal of analyzing the competitive landscape and penetration levels of RFID printers across targeted regions.

According to Infiniti Research, "With the growing popularity of RFID technology, the demand for RFID smart printers is expected to surge at an exponential rate. Consumers are looking for printers that are easy to use, hold better storage capacity, and are available at affordable price range."

A manufacturing company recently approached Infiniti Research to help them gain insights into the global RFID printer/encoder market in terms of the market landscape, key competitors, market positioning, distribution channels, and future potential of the market.

The study comprised of extensive primary research comprising of interviews and discussions with leading stakeholders in the market. Organizations will gain a clear understanding of the market landscape, along with the possibilities of the industry in achieving competitive advantage through prudent decision making.

This study provides insights such as:

Identify opportunities to tap potential markets

Map high probability/high impact market trends

Detailed characterization of the current competitive landscape

